South Africa

School shooting: Dad who killed son who he 'thought was hijacker' to be prosecuted

24 July 2018 - 12:07 By Tankiso Makhetha
Emanuel Tshabalala, 51, appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on June 7 2018 facing a charge of murder after allegedly accidentally shooting his son at a school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg.
Emanuel Tshabalala, 51, appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on June 7 2018 facing a charge of murder after allegedly accidentally shooting his son at a school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg.
Image: Tankiso Makhetha / Sowetan

A father who shot and killed his teenage son‚ apparently by mistake‚ will be prosecuted for his death.

Emmanuel Tshabalala shot his son‚ Luyanda Tshabalala‚ on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on June 5.

Tshabalala had dropped off Luyanda at the school for evening classes and then fell asleep in the car.

In an affidavit he deposed to the court during his formal bail application‚ Tshabalala claimed that he shot his son after mistaking him for a hijacker as Luyanda attempted to wake him up.

Tshabalala appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he has been charged with his son’s murder. Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had decided to proceed with the matter in the South Gauteng High Court.

“We are yet to finalise the investigations as we are waiting for the ballistic report and photographs from the scene. I have also attached a letter from the DPP indicating that the matter will be transferred to the High Court‚” Maunye said.

Magistrate Maggie Van Der Merwe postponed the matter to September 4 for further investigation.

- SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE

'Broken' mom forgives dad for the shot that killed their son

Tragic mistake in week that court rules against gun owners
News
1 month ago

Shocking school shooting: Ennerdale not a crime hotspot, say residents

Residents of Ennerdale south of Johannesburg say they are not a violent community and that the shocking case of a father who allegedly mistakenly ...
News
1 month ago

Dad released on warning to bury son he 'shot by mistake' at Joburg school

A father who allegedly shot and killed his son outside a Johannesburg school held his head in his hands as he faced a charge of murder on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC mourns as Knysna councillor is shot dead Politics
  2. Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to set aside ruling that she was biased South Africa
  3. KZN MEC declares war on violent and illegal protesters South Africa
  4. Boffins discover how to repel Kruger elephants with bee-scented socks Lifestyle
  5. KZN Woolwoths customers to be searched after spate of bomb threats South Africa

Latest Videos

Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
X