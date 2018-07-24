Johannesburg principal still in ICU after going missing

It remains a mystery how a school principal who went missing on July 4 in Brakpan ended up in a hospital about 30km away in Johannesburg.

Sandringham High School principal Phillip du Plessis is still in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was hit by a car in front of Carnival City. His family found him on Friday at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Du Plessis’s sister Angela Cornelius last week called it a miracle.

“The whole time you cannot eat. You cannot sleep‚ so tonight we are going to sleep and we are going to eat a lekker plate of food now‚” Cornelius said on Friday.

“This morning when we prayed‚ we told the Lord: ‘Help us please so that we find our brother today.’ The Lord was just awesome.”

Cornelius said they had no idea why Du Plessis‚ a bachelor‚ went to the casino in the school’s bakkie‚ which was found on the premises.

“My brother is a diabetic and we suspect his blood sugar was too low and he became confused.”

Cornelius said on Monday that Du Plessis was subsequently transferred to a private hospital‚ but remained in ICU and was still unable to speak.