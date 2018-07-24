Man's body kept in freezer‚ then dumped

The body of an elderly electrician – allegedly killed by a mother and her two children – was kept in a freezer for at least a day before it was dumped off a dirt road in Fairview in Port Elizabeth.

The trio – Christine Russouw‚ 55‚ her daughter‚ Chantell‚ 35‚ and son‚ Wayne‚ 31‚ appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 70-year-old Petrus Scholtz.

The state indicated that it would push for life sentences for the three.

The Russouws were arrested at about 6.30pm on Friday at their home in Kabega Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed to HeraldLIVE that Scholtz’s body had been stored in a freezer.