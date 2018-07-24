South Africa

Man's body kept in freezer‚ then dumped

24 July 2018 - 10:15 By Gareth Wilson
A Port Elizabeth woman and her two children have been arrested on July 20 2018 in connection with a body that was found off a road after being stored in a freezer. File photo.
Image: magraphics / 123RF Stock Photo

The body of an elderly electrician – allegedly killed by a mother and her two children – was kept in a freezer for at least a day before it was dumped off a dirt road in Fairview in Port Elizabeth.

The trio – Christine Russouw‚ 55‚ her daughter‚ Chantell‚ 35‚ and son‚ Wayne‚ 31‚ appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 70-year-old Petrus Scholtz.

The state indicated that it would push for life sentences for the three.

The Russouws were arrested at about 6.30pm on Friday at their home in Kabega Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed to HeraldLIVE that Scholtz’s body had been stored in a freezer.

“They [Russouws] attempted to sell the freezer [allegedly] to get rid of evidence of the murder‚” she said. “We managed to confiscate the freezer and other evidence before they sold it.”

Naidu did not specify how‚ or to whom‚ the family had tried to sell the freezer.

When the three appeared in court‚ the mother appeared nervous while her two children were more composed when their names were called. There were no family members or friends in the public gallery to support them.

The state also indicated its intention to oppose bail‚ alluding to the seriousness of the offence.

Scholtz’s body was found last week‚ his hands and feet bound‚ mouth taped shut and head covered in clingwrap.

- HeraldLIVE

