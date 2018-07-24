The Constitutional Court has given Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane the right to argue against an estimated R900,000 legal costs bill she was ordered to pay personally‚ after her disastrous court battle with the Reserve Bank.

The Constitutional Court’s decision to grant Mkhwebane direct access to argue her appeal comes after the High Court dismissed her costs order challenge – with costs.

Mkhwebane wants South Africa’s highest court to rule that the costs order given by three Pretoria High Court judges “impacts adversely and directly on the exercise by the Public Protector‚ a Chapter Nine institution‚ of her constitutional power‚ obligations and functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice”.

Mkhwebane is also arguing that the Constitutional Court must “set aside” the High Court’s findings “that there is a reasonable apprehension that I was biased” and “that I do not fully understand my constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform my functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice”.