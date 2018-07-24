Outa welcomes ANC Gauteng's move to scrap e-tolls

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed a resolution by the Gauteng ANC to scrap e-tolls.

Newly-elected ANC provincial deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said a resolution was taken at the ANC provincial conference in Johannesburg at the weekend to scrap e-tolls. He said a task team would be set up to ensure the decision become a reality.

Outa said etolls were “too much” of a financial burden on motorists and commuters.

“Outa has been opposing the e-toll scheme since 2012 and it appears that government has now realised the extent of the scheme's failure‚” the organisation said in a statement.

“Outa has previously written extensive reports on why the e-toll scheme would fail and recently delivered a comprehensive report to the presidency and the ministers of the economic cluster‚ showing that e-tolls have failed and it now costs Sanral [South African Road Agency] more to collect outstanding e-toll fees than it ultimately collects from motorists.