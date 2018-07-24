In October last year‚ Gauteng Premier David Makhura opened the Nokuthula LSEN School in Lyndhurst‚ Johannesburg. Parents of children with special needs were excited as‚ finally‚ their kids would get an opportunity to learn at an institution with infrastructure suited to their needs.

But fast forward to July 2018‚ and the R300-million school Makhura opened is still idling there‚ and children with special needs are still using a lesser facility in Alexandra.

The deadline for the school to finally start teaching and learning has not been set at September 1‚ the Gauteng education department has now said.

The school caters for learners ranging from ages 3 to 18; those with severe intellectual and physical disabilities. It has libraries‚ computer labs‚ netball and tennis courts‚ athletics tracks‚ a soccer and rugby field‚ and an indoor pool.

In June the Gauteng portfolio committee on infrastructure development expressed its concern about the fact that the school had not been opened because of an occupancy certificate which had not been issued. A day later‚ Gauteng MEC of infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo told TimesLIVE that the school would be occupied in the second semester of 2018.

He said the occupancy certificate had been resolved and the children would move into the school in the second semester.