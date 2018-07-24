WATCH | Lioness fights off pack of wild dogs to save her cub

Don't mess with this mama.

This lioness proved just how far a mother would go to protect her cub, even if it meant fighting off an entire pack of wild dogs.

Shalin Fernando captured this moment while out on a safari drive in the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana. In the video the lioness hovers protectively over the cub as the pack of wild dogs circled round the pair.

Shalin told LatestSightings.com, "I was speechless and worried for the lioness and her cub. According to our guide, all of her previous cubs didn’t survive. The dogs kept on trying to attack, but later on they gave up and moved on. The lioness and her cub were safe.

"The next day we saw the wild dog pack again. One of the dogs had been bitten and it was limping around. This was a one of a kind experience for me.”