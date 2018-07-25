South Africa

Chatsworth mosque in flames

25 July 2018 - 08:57 By Jeff Wicks
Fire gutted parts of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal on July 25 2018.
Fire gutted parts of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal on July 25 2018.
Image: Twitter/@wicks_jeff

A fire gutted sections of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Croftdene‚ Chatsworth‚ on Wednesday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire may have been deliberately set alight.

It is understood that the blaze was spotted by a passing vehicle and thereafter extinguished. This is the third incident at a mosque following an attack at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in May and a second one at the Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town last month.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Western Cape mosque attack suspect was psychiatric patient

The knife-wielding suspect in the deadly attack at a Cape Town mosque was an outpatient at a psychiatric institution‚ the Hawks said on Thursday.
News
20 days ago

Mosque attack: Mourners hail 'martyr' who fought knifemen

Motive for deadly raid on KZN Shia mosque remains unclear
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Four arrested after ripping unborn baby out of kidnap victim South Africa
  2. Abalone worth nearly R1m stashed in bakkie South Africa
  3. Chatsworth mosque in flames South Africa
  4. Prosecutors have at least 12 recordings by Trump lawyer Cohen World
  5. Blast kills at least 18 in Pakistani city on election day - media World

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X