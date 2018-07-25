Chatsworth mosque in flames
25 July 2018 - 08:57
A fire gutted sections of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Croftdene‚ Chatsworth‚ on Wednesday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that the fire may have been deliberately set alight.
The @SAPoliceService Explosives Unit has arrived at the #MosqueFire @yasantha @andrejurgens pic.twitter.com/g2zmgKrdGv— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) July 25, 2018
It is understood that the blaze was spotted by a passing vehicle and thereafter extinguished. This is the third incident at a mosque following an attack at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in May and a second one at the Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town last month.
This is a developing story.