South Africa

Customs seize explosives and illegal cigarettes at Beitbridge

25 July 2018 - 17:34 By Nico Gous
Customs officers from the South African Revenue Service seized 3997 hidden cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes with an estimated street value of R966,915 at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on July 21 2018
Customs officers from the South African Revenue Service seized 3997 hidden cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes with an estimated street value of R966,915 at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on July 21 2018
Image: Supplied/Sars

Customs officials at the Beitbridge border post intercepted explosives and illicit cigarettes last week.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said that customs officers had intercepted a foreign-registered panel van travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa in a random search on Thursday.

“During the search‚ officers found two bags that were left unattended in the panel van. When the driver was questioned about the bags‚ he claimed to not know who the owner was‚” SARS said.

Customs officers searched the bags and found 300 units of suspected cables of explosives valued at about R75‚000.

Customs officers from the South African Revenue Service seized 3997 hidden cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes with an estimated street value of R966,915 at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on July 21 2018
Customs officers from the South African Revenue Service seized 3997 hidden cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes with an estimated street value of R966,915 at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on July 21 2018
Image: Supplied/Sars

The police and its bomb squad were called in to identify the explosives. The Zimbabwean national was arrested and the explosives were handed over to the police.

On Saturday‚ customs officers found 3‚997 hidden cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes with an estimated street value of R966‚915 hidden in 40 bags.

“The bags belonged to a passenger who is a Zimbabwean national. The goods were declared to customs officers as 500 brooms packed in 40 bags in the bus trailer. Upon physical inspection‚ it was discovered that illicit cigarettes were concealed under the brooms.”

The passenger was arrested.

READ MORE

Tik cook among five nabbed in raid on illegal drug lab

A tik cook was among five people arrested after special police units raided a “clandestine” drug laboratory on a plot south of Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

KZN Woolwoths customers to be searched after spate of bomb threats

All Woolworths customers will be searched before entering stores in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

Woolworths confirm incendiary device found at Durban store

National retailer Woolworths has confirmed that another incendiary device was found at a Durban store on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mixed reaction to government's plan to deal with unemployed graduates South Africa
  2. WATCH | Swede's stunt on plane to save Afghan from deportation goes viral World
  3. HIV infects one teenaged girl every 3 minutes - UN Sci-Tech
  4. Customs seize explosives and illegal cigarettes at Beitbridge South Africa
  5. Two arrested in drug bust in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
Security guard shot dead in supermarket robbery
X