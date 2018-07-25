Customs seize explosives and illegal cigarettes at Beitbridge

Customs officials at the Beitbridge border post intercepted explosives and illicit cigarettes last week.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said that customs officers had intercepted a foreign-registered panel van travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa in a random search on Thursday.

“During the search‚ officers found two bags that were left unattended in the panel van. When the driver was questioned about the bags‚ he claimed to not know who the owner was‚” SARS said.

Customs officers searched the bags and found 300 units of suspected cables of explosives valued at about R75‚000.