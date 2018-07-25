DStv mum on cheeky ad campaign by Netflix

A brand analyst said DStv advertising agency may still respond to the fun advert.

Brand consultant Sarah Britten said: “By choosing not to respond‚ DStv is probably trying not to give more oxygen to the issue.”

But she added: “I would not be surprised if DStv's advertising agency or internal content production teams have suggested that they hit back at Netflix. DStv has done many good ad campaigns in the past. So it's still possible that we may see an ad campaign‚ or even a tweet.”

She said some of the most entertaining battles between rival brands recently had taken place on Twitter.

Netflix did not answer when asked if they were poking fun at DStv on purpose.

Netflix did however respond with a statement explaining the campaign was to help people understand that connecting to Netflix does not require installation. It just requires a consumer to have an internet connection and a device to connect to the internet.