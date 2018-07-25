DStv mum on cheeky ad campaign by Netflix
Satellite television channel DStv is keeping mum about an advert that pokes fun at it by Netflix.
The ad features a “man in a van” (comedian Jason Goliath) installing web streaming service Netflix‚ which of course doesn’t need installation.
It satirises DStv ads that explain how to install a decoder and satellite dish that are required for the cable channel to function.
Jokes aside, no installation required. pic.twitter.com/HuAPM8Npzs— Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) July 23, 2018
Many people on twitter have loved the new advert.
A uniquely Saffer sense of humor. #Netflix in #SouthAfrica pokes fun at ISPs. Love it. # https://t.co/pLJc9qh58W— Adrian Lee (@AdrianLeeSA) July 25, 2018
Some have challenged DStv and its holding company MultiChoice to respond with an equally cheeky advert.
Your move @DStv. Let’s see a clapback. We are ready.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 24, 2018
So TimesLIVE asked DStv if it would respond to its rival with its own ad campaign.
Its spokesman‚ Kenneth Nxumalo‚ merely said: “We don’t have any comment.”
TimesLIVE also asked more serious questions about whether there were concerns over declining market share as DStv customers switched to Netflix.
CEO of MultiChoice’s Calvo Mawela had previously called for Netflix to be regulated saying it had an unfair advantage over DStv. He told the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) that DStv had lost 100‚000 Premium subscribers in the past financial year because of “unregulated” competition from streaming services like Netflix.
DStv has received negative coverage on social media with critiques about its high prices.
I still can’t believe that we are supposed to feel bad about entrants to the market that bring value and savings to South Africa. #Netflix #Uber #DSTV #MeterTaxis 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/mf3paE9zUM— Sister Leader (@kaysexwale) July 13, 2018
A brand analyst said DStv advertising agency may still respond to the fun advert.
Brand consultant Sarah Britten said: “By choosing not to respond‚ DStv is probably trying not to give more oxygen to the issue.”
But she added: “I would not be surprised if DStv's advertising agency or internal content production teams have suggested that they hit back at Netflix. DStv has done many good ad campaigns in the past. So it's still possible that we may see an ad campaign‚ or even a tweet.”
She said some of the most entertaining battles between rival brands recently had taken place on Twitter.
Netflix did not answer when asked if they were poking fun at DStv on purpose.
Netflix did however respond with a statement explaining the campaign was to help people understand that connecting to Netflix does not require installation. It just requires a consumer to have an internet connection and a device to connect to the internet.
“Netflix‚ the streaming service responsible for introducing us to gems like Narcos‚ Stranger Things and The Crown‚ broke the internet yesterday with a spoof created with local comedian‚ Jason Goliath‚ showing just how simple it is to get Netflix.
"In the video that is taking the Twittersphere by storm‚ Jason plays the role of Bevan‚ a ‘man in a van’ who visits a few familiar faces‚ ”While streaming is growing in popularity as an addition to (or replacement of) traditional TV viewing‚ there are still pockets of the population who don’t know how to go about it.”
Britten said that if DStv responded to the viral Netflix advert it could backfire as it may draw more attention to Netflix.
“The obvious advantage is that DStv could draw attention to its competitive advantage‚ sport‚ while combating the perception that it’s a slow-moving‚ expensive incumbent trying to protect its turf.
“The disadvantage of responding in this way is that it draws even more attention to DStv's competitor and runs the risk of amplifying Netflix's message.”