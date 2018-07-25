A 30-year-old Durban man was arrested for murder on Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit his wife over the head with a brick when she apparently stabbed him.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a domestic dispute occurred at Winston Park in Hillcrest‚ west of Durban‚ at 1am.

"It is alleged that a 20-year-old woman stabbed the 30-year-old man in the stomach. The suspect took a brick and assaulted the victim on the head‚" she said.

Paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene.

"A 30-year-old suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics and was arrested by police. He will appear in court soon‚" said Mbele.