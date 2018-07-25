South Africa

Durban man arrested for killing wife with a brick

25 July 2018 - 12:05 By Navishni Nair
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a brick.
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a brick.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 30-year-old Durban man was arrested for murder on Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit his wife over the head with a brick when she apparently stabbed him.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a domestic dispute occurred at Winston Park in Hillcrest‚ west of Durban‚ at 1am.

"It is alleged that a 20-year-old woman stabbed the 30-year-old man in the stomach. The suspect took a brick and assaulted the victim on the head‚" she said.

Paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene.

"A 30-year-old suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics and was arrested by police. He will appear in court soon‚" said Mbele.

READ MORE:

Four arrested after ripping unborn baby out of kidnap victim

Mpumalanga police are still trying to understand why four people kidnapped a pregnant woman and forcefully carried out an illegal abortion on her‚ ...
News
3 hours ago

Metro cop arrested for allegedly killing innocent bystander

An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead an innocent bystander in 2017.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Man killed by train on East Rand South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud Africa
  3. Man found with AK-47 rounds after taxi massacre appears in court South Africa
  4. BREAKING | NPA refuses to drop case against arms company in Zuma corruption case South Africa
  5. SANDF rejects arms 'smuggling' report South Africa

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X