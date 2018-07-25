Trucks and heavy earthmoving equipment worth millions was torched by a gang of men who stormed a construction site in Pinetown‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday night.

Four men confronted the site’s security guard‚ bound him at gunpoint and covered his head with his jacket.

Moments later columns of smoke rose into the sky as a fire spread through vehicles parked on the site.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property and had been called to the scene after the guard broke free.

“He [the guard] was performing his duties at a construction truck depot in Pinetown when he was accosted by four armed suspects‚” she said.

“The suspects tied his hands with rope and covered his head with a jacket. The suspects set four trucks and two trailers alight before fleeing the scene‚” she added.

No arrests have yet been made.