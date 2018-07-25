Mpumalanga police are still trying to understand why four people kidnapped a pregnant woman and forcefully carried out an illegal abortion on her‚ killing her child.

Police issued a statement on the incident on Monday after the group appeared in the Secunda Magistrate's Court.

Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the three: Seyikabi Wilson‚ 46‚ Jingo Wassua‚ 35‚ Njombozi Katiti‚ 43 and a woman‚ Lydia Mojemba‚ 34‚ were remanded in custody.

Mojembe was said to have be related to the 20-year-old victim.

She and her co-accused face charges of kidnapping‚ murder and attempted murder.