Four arrested after ripping unborn baby out of kidnap victim

25 July 2018 - 10:04 By Naledi Shange
Mpumalanga police are still trying to understand why four people kidnapped a pregnant woman and forcefully carried out an illegal abortion on her‚ killing her child.

Police issued a statement on the incident on Monday after the group appeared in the Secunda Magistrate's Court.

Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the three: Seyikabi Wilson‚ 46‚ Jingo Wassua‚ 35‚ Njombozi Katiti‚ 43 and a woman‚ Lydia Mojemba‚ 34‚ were remanded in custody.

Mojembe was said to have be related to the 20-year-old victim.

She and her co-accused face charges of kidnapping‚ murder and attempted murder.

"According to information at police disposal‚ the victim was kidnapped by the three men and the woman. She was taken to Ogies where they reportedly locked her in a room and [they] administered the procedure. Thereafter they wrapped the stillborn baby [in] a plastic bag and threw it at a railway line‚" said Bhembe.

The victim managed to unlock the door and escape while the four suspects were out.

"[She] got a lift to Secunda where she reported the matter to the police‚" Bhembe said.

All four suspects were arrested.

Bhembe said the motive for the termination remained a subject of police investigation.

The suspects will return to court next week where they will apply for bail.

