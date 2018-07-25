The recent spate of taxi killings‚ which have claimed 15 lives in two weeks‚ are believed to be revenge attacks following a dispute over the Mall of Africa route.

On Monday‚ a taxi boss belonging to the Alexandra‚ Randburg‚ Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) was shot dead while driving out of a relative's house in a marked association vehicle.

His murder came shortly after the massacre of 11 people linked to the Ivory Park Taxi Association on Saturday near Colenso in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group travelling in a minibus were returning from the burial of the association's member‚ Nkosi Mthembu‚ in Greytown.