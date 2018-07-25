South Africa

Man killed by train on East Rand

25 July 2018 - 13:31 By Timeslive
A man‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a train near Gold Street in Springs on the East Rand.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the paramedics had found the body of the man lying underneath the train.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Meiring said.

