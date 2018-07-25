South Africa

Two arrested in drug bust in KZN

25 July 2018 - 17:11 By Nico Gous
Two people were arrested on July 25, 2018 in KwaZulu-Natal following a drug bust by the Hawks, police and other law enforcement agencies on a farm near Harding.
Image: Supplied/Hawks

Two people were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ministry of Police spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said the Hawks‚ police and other law enforcement units busted the drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm near Harding.

“Various elements of the SAPS Forensic Unit are currently administering the crime scene where large quantities of narcotics that resemble mandrax and paraphernalia are being processed‚” Serero said.

“The extent and value of the drugs is yet to be determined pending the ongoing investigations.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed the arrests and said drug and substance abuse was a “serious problem”.

