Two arrested in drug bust in KZN

Two people were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ministry of Police spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said the Hawks‚ police and other law enforcement units busted the drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm near Harding.

“Various elements of the SAPS Forensic Unit are currently administering the crime scene where large quantities of narcotics that resemble mandrax and paraphernalia are being processed‚” Serero said.

“The extent and value of the drugs is yet to be determined pending the ongoing investigations.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed the arrests and said drug and substance abuse was a “serious problem”.