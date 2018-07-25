It has been nine days since a Durban mother Raylene Louw last saw her nine-year-old son Miguel who has been reported missing.

“It was Tuesday morning. I was getting him ready for school‚ brushing his hair and tying his shoelaces‚ and I just kept patting his head and I gave him a big kiss‚” said the emotional mother. “At 7am I watched him leave the door with his sister and I said ‘bye‚ I love you‚ enjoy your day’‚” she added.

It is believed that Miguel was taken from his school‚ located less than a minute from his home‚ on July 17 in the afternoon.

According to Miguel's grandmother‚ Arlene Paul‚ CCTV footage placed Miguel at a KFC next door to his house with a man‚ who has been an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.

“He does know the person who has taken him. This guy went to Rippon School (Miguel's school) and then the footage shows them at KFC. He had some chicken with the child… You can actually see him pulling the boy and Miguel doesn’t want to go into the taxi and he grabs his hand and puts him in the taxi‚” said Paul.