WATCH | Security guard shot dead in supermarket robbery, one arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard in Heidelberg‚ south of Johannesburg last week.

CCTV footage shows the man trying to gain access to a Shoprite store, but is stopped by a security guard. A tussle ensues as the man pulls out a firearm, scattering onlookers.

The guard falls to the ground during the fight and the robber shoots him. Two other men emerge from the shadows and they all fire shots at the security guard who lies prone on the ground.

A second security guard was also shot in the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said one suspect had been arrested.

“He appeared in the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court [on Monday]. We are looking for other suspects because there was a group of more than 10 suspects.”

Dlamini said the second security guard was recovering in hospital.

“We are investigating the matter.”