The CEO of a funeral company put the fear of death into would-be hijackers who he sent fleeing for their lives as they pounced in his driveway in Johannesburg.

The incident‚ captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media‚ showed Humbulani Aubrey Bvumbi arriving home in Bryanston on Tuesday afternoon in his Range Rover.

A dark Alfa followed him in‚ blocking the gate as it disgorged armed attackers who approached the driver’s and passenger doors. But before they could act‚ he drew a firearm‚ blasting through the passenger door‚ sending them rushing headlong back to their getaway car.

As they reversed‚ he unleashed a volley of bullets through the gate.

Bvumbi‚ CEO at Thabelo Funerals and Tombstones‚ told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he felt the need to fight back as his life was in danger.

“I was getting in my house as usual and I was surprised when the gate was taking forever to close. I noticed something was wrong‚” he explained.

“When I looked to check‚ I saw a strange car coming in and men coming out with guns‚ I knew my life was in danger.

“Luckily I managed to take out my gun and acted. I immediately shot at the one who tried to open the door. They realised that it’s going to be dangerous for them and ran. I was furious‚” said Bvumbi.