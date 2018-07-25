South Africa

Women's groups livid about Manana, Moyane

25 July 2018 - 07:00 By Nonkululeko Njilo
In a surprise turn, Mduduzi Manana resigned as MP on Tuesday, a day before he was due to appear before parliament's ethics committee about the assault at a nightclub in 2017.
In less than two weeks, two public figures seemingly survived prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). But even though they might not be off the hook completely, gender activist groups have slammed the state of affairs.

The assault cases against former deputy minister of Education Mduduzi Manana and suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane were withdrawn by the NPA, which said “there were no reasonable prospects for success”.

NPS spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA’s decision not to prosecute suspects did not mean all was lost. “The complainant has the right to appeal the decision with the NPA. There are checks and balances involved but they can still have their case reviewed by the national director of public prosecutions,” she said.

The news of the withdrawal of charges against the two men was not received well by gender advocacy groups, the #NotInMyName movement and Sonke Gender Justice, which labelled it problematic and said it "does not instill any sense of hope for women”.

