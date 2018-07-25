South Africa

Woolworths‚ and the Indian bread saga

26 July 2018 - 07:30 By Nico Gous
The Advertising Standards Authority ruled in favour of Mervyn Dasen who accused Woolworths of saying Roti and paratha were the same, ASA ruled that they were different
Image: Gallo images

Roti is not paratha. That was the gist of a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a Woolworths food product.

Mervyn Dasen complained about Woolworths’ packaging for its Indian roti that stated‚ unedited: “10 ROTIS known in some areas as paratha‚ this flaky flatbread is the ideal partner to your favourite curry. KEEP FROZEN. UNCOOKED.”

Dasen said the packaging was misleading‚ because roti and paratha were different products. He submitted a menu from an Indian shop to back up his complaint.

“There’s no way one can call a roti flaky.”

Roti and paratha are different types of Indian bread.

A paratha is a thin pancake of unleavened bread that is rolled and folded at least twice to make a layered bread. Roti is unleavened bread that is rolled once before it is cooked.

Woolworths said they would stop producing the product and would remove it from their shelves within three months‚ starting August 1 and ending October 31. They said they would have otherwise expected this product to sell out by December this year or January next year‚ because it is a frozen product with a shelf life of two years.

