South Africa

27 learners pregnant at a single school

26 July 2018 - 11:59 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The school’s deputy principal said a lack of parental guidance and substance abuse contributed to the rate of teen pregnancy.
The school’s deputy principal said a lack of parental guidance and substance abuse contributed to the rate of teen pregnancy.
Image: Esa Alexander

Limpopo’s education department says it is concerning that 27 learners have been confirmed to be pregnant at one secondary school near Polokwane.

Fourteen of the pregnant learners at Molautsi Secondary School at Blood River are in Grade 12.

Department spokesman Sam Makondo said the high rate of pregnancies was worrying. “It says to us that we should‚ all of us as various stakeholders in education‚ take a collective responsibility to raise more awareness inside and outside our schools to prevent more learners from this situation‚” he said.

“We think together we can make the necessary impact and our learners will be able to stay in school‚ focusing on their education and nothing else‚” he added.

In an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ one of the pregnant pupils‚ who spoke on a condition of anonymity‚ said she was aware of the consequences of unprotected sex. She asserted that falling pregnant had not affected her studies.

“I have passed my mid-year exams... I was taught about issues of (sex) education at school. I knew everything - I just decided not to prevent. My mom took me to the clinic to prevent and then I decided to do it my own way‚” she said.

The school’s deputy principal‚ Joseph Phaleng‚ said a lack of parental guidance and substance abuse contributed to the rate of teen pregnancy.

TimesLIVE reported in June that a Grade 5 pupil was among 1,000 schoolgirls who fell pregnant in Ekurhuleni in 2017.

READ MORE: 

Western Cape cuts schoolgirl pregnancies by targeting boys

Schools in the Western Cape have reduced pupil pregnancies by 25% in two years — and the education department says a key part of its strategy has ...
News
14 days ago

Pupil pregnancy: So rife we need a policy on it

A classroom in a suburban KwaZulu-Natal school last month unexpectedly became a maternity ward when a teenage pupil went into labour.
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Over 600 Gold One Mine workers rescued from underground blaze South Africa
  2. SA's Jewish community 'shun' businessmen associated with Guptas South Africa
  3. 27 learners pregnant at a single school South Africa
  4. ConCourt ruling deals a blow to labour brokers South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X