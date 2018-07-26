Scammers are going door to door in Johannesburg asking for donations for hospices that care for the terminally and chronically ill.

Dr Liz Gwyther‚ head of the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA)‚ which represents 140 independent hospices‚ said it would never raise money by going to people’s houses.

She said innocent donors were being “defrauded”.

She added that the scam was bad for HPCA's reputation and could result it in not getting the donations it sorely needed.

The HPCA has just learned of the scam after someone phoned the Wits Hospice in Houghton‚ Johannesburg‚ asking for a tax receipt‚ which is usually given to the donor so they can tax deductions on charitable donations.

This is not the first time scammers have used the dying and ill as a way to con people into parting with their money.