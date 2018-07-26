The Hawks confirmed on Thursday that two men arrested while allegedly preparing to ambush a cash-in-transit vehicle in Senekal in the Free State are from Mamelodi West in Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi named the two as 30-year-old Thulani Stanley Makhaya and 28-year-old Kweza Tabor Mapongwana.

"[They were] remanded in custody until July 31‚" Mulaudzi said‚ following their appearance in court on Wednesday.

The two were arrested moments before they allegedly planned to attack a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on Monday.

“The arrest was carried out by a team that comprised of Crime Intelligence‚ the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks)‚ the Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as local police members during a crime-intelligence driven operation on the N5 road‚ just outside Senegal where the duo was allegedly waiting to ambush a CIT armoured vehicle‚” said police ministry spokesperson Reneilwe Serero.

“Police seized a VW Polo Vivo‚ two unlicensed pistols and ammunition.”

In another incident which also occurred on Monday‚ in Engcobo near Mthatha‚ two other suspects were arrested hours after they allegedly carried out a heist at around 5:30pm on the R58.