An ANC councillor had to flee her home while still in her nightgown on Thursday morning‚ after angry protesters torched her Mdantsane home.

Buffalo City Metro Ward 24 councillor Zameka Kodwa-Gajula was fast asleep when she was awoken by the sound of breaking glass‚ only to discover that the lower section of her bed was already on fire. She was with two members of her family‚ including her 20-year-old daughter‚ when the incident occurred after 3am on Thursday.

This follows several violent service protests in the area‚ which also covers Ikhwezi village.

Disgruntled residents are demanding electricity‚ as well as houses.

Kodwa-Gajula is not the first Buffalo City Metro councillor to fall victim to angry protesters in the metro.

Last August a disabled child was trapped and killed when angry Dice residents near East London set alight the home of a Ward 13 councillor‚ Nokulunga Matiwane.

The is a developing story.

- DispatchLIVE