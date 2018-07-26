South Africa

Councillor flees in nightgown as protesters torch home

26 July 2018 - 15:15 By Zine George
Councillor Zameka Kodwa-Gajula's house after it was torched by protesters on July 26, 2018.
Councillor Zameka Kodwa-Gajula's house after it was torched by protesters on July 26, 2018.
Image: Supplied

An ANC councillor had to flee her home while still in her nightgown on Thursday morning‚ after angry protesters torched her Mdantsane home.

Buffalo City Metro Ward 24 councillor Zameka Kodwa-Gajula was fast asleep when she was awoken by the sound of breaking glass‚ only to discover that the lower section of her bed was already on fire. She was with two members of her family‚ including her 20-year-old daughter‚ when the incident occurred after 3am on Thursday.

This follows several violent service protests in the area‚ which also covers Ikhwezi village.

Disgruntled residents are demanding electricity‚ as well as houses.

Kodwa-Gajula is not the first Buffalo City Metro councillor to fall victim to angry protesters in the metro.

Last August a disabled child was trapped and killed when angry Dice residents near East London set alight the home of a Ward 13 councillor‚ Nokulunga Matiwane.

The is a developing story.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE: 

East London’s hostels left to crumble

Hostel dwellers in Duncan Village‚ East London‚ say the municipality has not maintained their buildings for nearly 20 years.
News
6 hours ago

I was naked when officials burst into my shack

Ten shacks‚ which residents say were occupied‚ and one unoccupied shack were demolished by law enforcement officials in Nkandla informal settlement ...
News
2 days ago

Protesters close municipal offices in Gugulethu

About 50 people braved the rainy weather on Thursday morning to protest outside the municipal in Fezeka‚ Gugulethu.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Man used teen 'lover' to get child porn in KZN South Africa
  2. Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead Africa
  3. After a dry July‚ Cape Town dams set to rise again South Africa
  4. Councillor flees in nightgown as protesters torch home South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X