South Africa

De Lille vote: 'Expect a lot of surprises'

26 July 2018 - 08:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk and Aron Hyman
There seems to be no end in sight in the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA.
There seems to be no end in sight in the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille faces a fresh motion of no-confidence on Thursday and some of her opponents believe this time she will be shown the door.

The ANC in the city council, however, is expected to throw not only its vote behind the mayor they once tried to oust themselves but has now also launched a motion of no-confidence to oust speaker Dirk Smit.

A senior member of the DA caucus in the City told Times Select that several councillors who supported De Lille in a motion of no-confidence against her in February, which she won by one vote, are primed to turn their vote against her.

“The action against the speaker is just a disruptive action because if they oust him we’ll just vote him back in,” said the source.

But De Lille’s political rivals within the DA are worried that her supporters in the city council will collude with the ANC to get rid of the speaker.

DA insiders now say they suspect De Lille’s supporters may have cut a deal with the ANC, as they did earlier this year when rebel DA councillors voted with opposition parties to block a previous motion of no-confidence in the mayor.

De Lille denied knowledge of any deal with the ANC, while ANC leader Xolani Sotashe also denied that they had struck a deal with De Lille’s supporters.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma corruption charges: New legal 'dream team', new strategy? South Africa
  2. De Lille vote: 'Expect a lot of surprises' South Africa
  3. Mother on maternity leave dies in brutal home attack‚ baby survives South Africa
  4. Woolworths‚ and the Indian bread saga South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X