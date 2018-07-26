Does Cape Town have something to hide‚ asks housing policy researcher

Researcher‚ activist and author Dr Crispian Olver has questioned whether the City of Cape Town has something to hide‚ after he was refused access to documents – and permission to interview officials – about its housing policy.

Olver‚ a qualified medical doctor who penned an explosive book about corruption in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ had asked permission to study the city’s audit and forensic reports and conduct interviews with officials about its housing policy.

The request was made as part of his PhD at the Wits School of Political Studies‚ where he is researching how property developers influence local governments who must approve certain building plans or sign off on new developments.

Olver explained: “The Cape Town case study is particularly focused on planning and zoning decisions‚ the way that developers have influenced decision making within the party in power.”

He is studying this topic in a few cities across the country and plans to share his findings to help cities strengthen their local governance‚ he says.