Two days after KwaZulu-Natal police declared war on violent protests‚ angry shack dwellers stoned cars and set a bakkie alight on Durban’s busy N2 freeway.

Police were on Thursday afternoon engaged in running battles with protesters who have forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the N2 near Chesterville‚ in the south of Durban.

Protesters blockaded the freeway and pulled people from their cars. They also torched a bakkie. Several other cars were damaged when they were hit by rocks and other debris hurled by the mob.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the latest round of protests were related to the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit tearing down informal housing in the Chesterville area‚ located close to the freeway‚ on Thursday.

“Metro Police were monitoring the tearing down of the shacks when the protest erupted. Fortunately the motorist in the bakkie escaped unhurt. No other injuries have been reported as yet‚” said Sewpersad.