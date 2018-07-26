South Africa

Durban freeway closed as protesters stone vehicles and set a bakkie alight

26 July 2018 - 14:30 By Suthentira Govender And Jeff Wicks
Protesters on July 26, 2018 forced the closure of the busy N2 freeway in the south of Durban as part of violent demonstrations.
Protesters on July 26, 2018 forced the closure of the busy N2 freeway in the south of Durban as part of violent demonstrations.
Image: JEFF WICKS

Two days after KwaZulu-Natal police declared war on violent protests‚ angry shack dwellers stoned cars and set a bakkie alight on Durban’s busy N2 freeway.

Police were on Thursday afternoon engaged in running battles with protesters who have forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the N2 near Chesterville‚ in the south of Durban.

Protesters blockaded the freeway and pulled people from their cars. They also torched a bakkie. Several other cars were damaged when they were hit by rocks and other debris hurled by the mob.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the latest round of protests were related to the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit tearing down informal housing in the Chesterville area‚ located close to the freeway‚ on Thursday.

“Metro Police were monitoring the tearing down of the shacks when the protest erupted. Fortunately the motorist in the bakkie escaped unhurt. No other injuries have been reported as yet‚” said Sewpersad.

Shack dwellers in the cold as Durban officials and police demolish their homes

Scores of shack dwellers in Chesterville‚ just west of Durban‚ will be out in the cold on Monday night after the eThekwini Metro police and the ...
News
17 days ago

KZN MEC declares war on violent and illegal protesters

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda said that an overwhelmed police force in the province has responded to ...
News
2 days ago

He said police were on the scene to monitor the situation and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda said that an overwhelmed police force in the province had responded to 270 violent and illegal protests in just four months.

Kaunda was speaking at a meeting of law enforcement agencies convened in Durban.

“In the past four months 270 illegal protests have been reported in the province. What makes matters worse is that the majority of these protests become violent and result in damage to property‚” he added.

Kaunda touched on the blockading of national freeways‚ specifically the shutdown of the Mooi Toll Plaza on four occasions and the blocking and looting of trucks on the N2 in the north of the province.

Kaunda said that a committee had been established and was given a three-month window to eradicate illegal protest action.

Most read

  1. Man used teen 'lover' to get child porn in KZN South Africa
  2. Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead Africa
  3. After a dry July‚ Cape Town dams set to rise again South Africa
  4. Councillor flees in nightgown as protesters torch home South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X