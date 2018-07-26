Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

The Beitbridge border post will be upgraded to improve traffic movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe‚ the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Thursday.

Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said the plan was to establish a one-stop border post at the transit point which is South Africa’s primary gateway by road into the rest of the continent.

According to Sanral‚ an average of 15,000 people and 500 trucks cross the border every day.

“The N1 freeway connects Beitbridge with Limpopo and into the Gauteng economic core. Just to the south of the border post construction of the Musina ring road – an 8km single-way road – is nearing completion‚” Mona said.

He said the upgraded border post would contribute to a better flow of people and goods within the southern African region.