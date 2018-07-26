A week after Cape Town scrapped plans to develop the Foreshore‚ a team of city council officials has been assembled to get the multi-billion rand project back on track.

City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo said his decision to cancel the council’s “request for proposals” followed challenges to its decision in February to name Mitchell du Plessis Associates as the preferred bidder for the project.

But opening Thursday’s council meeting‚ mayor Patricia de Lille said: “The city manager has agreed that the request for proposals will be redrafted to address concerns raised during the appeal process and it will then be reissued.

“A project team has already been assembled to ensure that this can happen as soon as possible.”

Mitchell du Plessis Associates was one of six bidders whose proposals were evaluated by the City of Cape Town‚ and Mbandazayo said several appeals and objections “contested the application of the evaluation criteria as set out in the request for proposals documentation”.

He added: “Having received legal advice‚ the city concluded that a lack of sufficient clarity in the request for proposals documentation rendered the evaluation criteria vague.

“Procurement processes must be compliant with the rule of law. There must be no doubt about the integrity of these processes and‚ as such‚ I have decided to cancel the request for proposals.

“Furthermore‚ the economic outlook for the country has become significantly weaker since the issuing of the request for proposals two years ago. This change‚ together with the additional burdens that the city‚ its ratepayers‚ and residents are facing at the moment‚ cannot be ignored.”