Hippo ad pokes fun at man ‘getting lost’ and doesn't marginalise any gender‚ ASA finds

In the commercial a man reverses a car and stops. The woman in the car then says: “My ex never got lost. He always knew how to find the right spot….” At the end of the commercial she adds: “…and his car had a bigger engine too”.

Mavuso argued that the commercial perpetuates sexist stereotypes about the roles and skills of men and women. He believes this commercial reinforces the stereotype that women are dependent on men to drive and navigate.

Hippo hit back and said the current and ex-boyfriend are compared in the commercial and not men against women. They said the commercial aimed to be funny and light-hearted while demonstrating why you should use Hippo.co.za to compare insurance quotes.