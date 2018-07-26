Killings must end before taxi industry can be transformed - Santaco

He blamed third party interference for the ongoing violence. "Someone saw that you are becoming powerful. Is it not time that we tell whoever that's doing this that it's enough?

"I'm to blame three institutions - taxi owners‚ government and the media. Those are people responsible for the continuous confusion of where we should be going as South Africa and where should the taxi industry be going‚" Taaibosch said.

Taaibosch denied the claim that the massacre took place due to a fight over the Mall of Africa route in Midrand.

"People who are giving out operating licences on top of operating licences or on top of other people's routes‚ who are they? Who are they working for?" Taaibosch asked.

He called on associations to unite. "As taxi operators we are not playing the game‚ we still want to live like in the apartheid era. We still want to be seen as individual bosses. If we work together we can win‚"

He said he had visited the survivors in hospital in Ladysmith and they were doing well.

"They are hurt but they are good. Luckily they were discharged yesterday.