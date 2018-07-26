A 14-year-old girl’s relationship with a 34-year-old man led police to uncover a child pornography scandal in Newcastle‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ for which he was sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars.

Police said the man used the teen to obtain explicit images of children.

Earlier this week‚ he was sentenced to a total of 30 years’ imprisonment‚ 15 years of which were suspended for five years‚ said police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Explaining how the teen had become involved‚ Mbhele said that police had received information that she was in possession of explicit images of children in the town‚ aged nine and 10 years. She was tracked down.

"During an investigation by the Newcastle Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives‚ it was discovered that she was taking nude pictures of two young females aged nine and 10‚ sending them to her boyfriend‚" said Mbhele.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused was (intimate) with a 14-year-old child‚" Mbhele added.

Police searched the 34-year-old man's home.

"All hard drives with a number of child pornography images were seized. He was taken to court where he was tried and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for having sex with a minor‚ 10 years for sexual grooming and 10 years for possession of images of child pornography. Five years on each sentence was suspended for five years‚" Mbhele said.