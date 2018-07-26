Mother on maternity leave dies in brutal home attack‚ baby survives
A young mother on maternity leave with her one-month-old baby was stabbed to death in her townhouse bedroom by a suspected robber in Kabega Park‚ Nelson Mandela Bay.
Kelly Bain‚ 26‚ sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm during the ordeal on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the mother‚ baby and domestic worker were at home when the intruder struck.
“The victim’s fiancé‚ 34‚ arrived home and confronted the attacker in the bedroom. A scuffle ensued between them but the attacker managed to flee. The woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm and was lying on the bedroom floor. She succumbed to her injuries. The domestic worker was allegedly locked in the bathroom by the suspect‚” said Rheeder on Wednesday.
The baby was found unharmed.
“There appears to be no forced entry into the house‚ however detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence. Police are investigating a case of murder and robbery‚” said Rheeder.
The Herald reported on Thursday that Bain’s devastated fiancé‚ Christopher Bonus‚ said the couple had been together for almost two years.
“I came home to pay our domestic worker and as I walked into the house‚ this guy walked into me‚” he said.
There were heart-breaking scenes of raw grief outside the townhouse later‚ as Bonus and Bain’s distraught parents cried and comforted each other.
Provincial police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga‚ said an extensive search was underway for the intruder.
“We have video footage and an apt description of the suspect. We appeal to the community to assist us in tracing this suspect and to report any suspicious person to the police‚” said Ntshinga.
“We guarantee that every information will be followed up. We cannot allow ruthless criminals to enter our premises and attack innocent people. They must be arrested and placed behind prison bars. We extend our condolences to the family of this young mother and assure the community that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the perpetrator.”