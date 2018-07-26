A young mother on maternity leave with her one-month-old baby was stabbed to death in her townhouse bedroom by a suspected robber in Kabega Park‚ Nelson Mandela Bay.

Kelly Bain‚ 26‚ sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm during the ordeal on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the mother‚ baby and domestic worker were at home when the intruder struck.

“The victim’s fiancé‚ 34‚ arrived home and confronted the attacker in the bedroom. A scuffle ensued between them but the attacker managed to flee. The woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm and was lying on the bedroom floor. She succumbed to her injuries. The domestic worker was allegedly locked in the bathroom by the suspect‚” said Rheeder on Wednesday.

The baby was found unharmed.

“There appears to be no forced entry into the house‚ however detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence. Police are investigating a case of murder and robbery‚” said Rheeder.