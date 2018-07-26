Sandton roadblocks due to the Brics summit will remain in place until Saturday.

Joburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said he could not give an exact time on Saturday when the roads would be re-opened.

The roadblocks have angered motorists as they have added to the congestion‚ already so prevalent in Sandton‚ which is full of office blocks and large company headquarters.

Various heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are attending the Brics summit‚ which ends on Friday and is being held in Sandton.

Security in the suburb is very tight.

Minnaar said the roadblocks were to ensure safety of the guests.

The roadblocks are situated around the Sandton Convention Centre where the event is taking place.

Maude Street is blocked between 5th Street and West Street.

Parts of Alice Lane are blocked between 5th Street and West Street. A lane in West Street is cordoned off.

The traffic has left people who work in Sandton‚ one of the busiest and most crowded parts of Johannesburg‚ very unhappy.