One more day of Brics traffic chaos
As Donald Trump's tariff salvos threaten global trade wars, leaders from the BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are expected to band together in defence of the multilateralism the United States once championed at a summit of major emerging nations in Johannesburg.
Sandton roadblocks due to the Brics summit will remain in place until Saturday.
Joburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said he could not give an exact time on Saturday when the roads would be re-opened.
The roadblocks have angered motorists as they have added to the congestion‚ already so prevalent in Sandton‚ which is full of office blocks and large company headquarters.
Various heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are attending the Brics summit‚ which ends on Friday and is being held in Sandton.
Security in the suburb is very tight.
Minnaar said the roadblocks were to ensure safety of the guests.
The roadblocks are situated around the Sandton Convention Centre where the event is taking place.
Maude Street is blocked between 5th Street and West Street.
Parts of Alice Lane are blocked between 5th Street and West Street. A lane in West Street is cordoned off.
The traffic has left people who work in Sandton‚ one of the busiest and most crowded parts of Johannesburg‚ very unhappy.
Took a ‘back road’ into Sandton. Sitting in Traffic for almost an hour 😭— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 26, 2018
Sandton traffic is a scam with this BRICS conference, wow! 😫😫— Thembela (@EmperorMthaezar) July 26, 2018
Unless you work there, try avoid Sandton CBD at all costs.— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) July 25, 2018
This BRICS summit is a traffic nightmare.