South Africa

Protesters cause more mayhem on Durban’s N2 freeway

26 July 2018 - 19:39 By Yasantha Naidoo
Protesters forced the closure of the busy N2 freeway in the south of Durban as part of violent demonstrations on July 26 2018
Image: JEFF WICKS

Protesters threw fire bombs and rocks at motorists and police on Durban’s busy N2 Spaghetti Junction on Thursday evening.

The violence - the third incident on Thursday- caused a major gridlock as traffic in both directions was blocked by burning tyres and debris.

Metro Police spokesman Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said police were engaged in a stand-off with the protesters at the scene.

“This is the third incident today and it’s just got more violent. They are now throwing boulders‚ rocks and petrol bombs.”

Earlier the angry shack dwellers stoned cars and set a bakkie alight on Durban’s busy N2 freeway.

Sewpersad said the latest round of protests were related to the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit tearing down informal housing in the Chesterville area‚ located close to the freeway‚ on Thursday.

He said there were no injuries and reinforcements had been called.

