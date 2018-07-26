Truck burnt and road closed in M57 protest
A truck was burnt and a road closed during a protest on the M57 highway near Olifantsfontein between Nellmapius Drive and St George Hotel in Centurion on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said that protesters had closed part of the road near an informal settlement.
“A truck was burnt by the protesters. We don’t know whose it was and why the protestors burnt it.”
Dlamini said he did not know the reason behind the protest.
Centurion - #ALERT RT @JewelsEnigma @TrafficSA @jaca_traffic AVOID M57 - Major Protest on M57 betw Nellmapius and St Georges Hotel. Report received of vehicles burning. ROAD CLOSED.— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 26, 2018
Centurion/GP/ M57 #ProtestAction
between Nellmapius and St Georges Hotel. Reports received of vehicles burning. ROAD CLOSED © 26•07•2018
Centurion - M57 Route (Update): #ProtestAction ROAD CLOSED between Nellmapius Drive and St Georges Hotel due to pic.twitter.com/CV8OcrlLxH— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 26, 2018