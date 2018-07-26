South Africa

Truck burnt and road closed in M57 protest

26 July 2018 - 12:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A truck was burnt during a protest on the M57 highway in Centurion on July 26, 2018.
Image: Twitter/Rob Beezy

A truck was burnt and a road closed during a protest on the M57 highway near Olifantsfontein between Nellmapius Drive and St George Hotel in Centurion on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said that protesters had closed part of the road near an informal settlement.

“A truck was burnt by the protesters. We don’t know whose it was and why the protestors burnt it.”

Dlamini said he did not know the reason behind the protest.

