Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to get a sense of déjà vu when he appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday - almost a decade to the day - for the same charges.

In August 2008‚ Zuma and his then co-accused Pierre Moynot‚ representing the French-based arms company‚ appeared in court on 18 charges of corruption‚ money laundering‚ fraud and tax evasion.

ANC MK vet Carl Niehaus‚ who was outside court on Friday morning‚ said he recalled being at the Pietermaritzburg for Zuma's appearance in 2008.

"I am one of those who came here to support Msholozi‚ because I believe he has been treated unfairly. For him to come back here again and face these charges and humiliation is unfair‚" said Niehaus.