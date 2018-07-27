Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a picture of happiness and all smiles during his 70th birthday celebrations at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma on Friday.

Hundreds of his subjects gathered at the palace to celebrate with their monarch‚ who looked resplendent in his traditional attire - complete with a leopard skin and a feather.

He was seated next to mining mogul Patrice Motsepe‚ whose foundation has donated millions of rands to traditional leaders‚ including the Zulu monarch.

Motsepe‚ during a message of support‚ said the king’s birthday was a “very special day”.

Among high-profile politicians attending the celebrations were cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize and ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.