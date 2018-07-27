The BBC has rejected mounting allegations that its documentary about an HIV-positive serial rapist on the prowl in Diepsloot‚ north of Johannesburg‚ was fabricated.

The documentary – in which an HIV-positive man‚ David‚ admitted to raping more than 24 women to deliberately spread the disease – allegedly featured a cast of characters who were paid to act‚ believing they were in a drama series.

“The BBC has reviewed its production of the film which fully complies with our editorial standards‚” the broadcaster said in an e-mail to TimesLIVE.

“There was no scripting of interviews and all interviewees provided accounts with full consent. It is completely untrue that any money was paid to contributors to take part in this documentary. We stand by our journalism‚” the company said.

It offered no response to questions posed by TimesLIVE on whether it was investigating Golden Mtika‚ the documentary presenter.

A statement released by a community committee from Diepsloot‚ however‚ contradicts the BBC.