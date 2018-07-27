Cellphone case company's splashy claim does not hold water, says ASA

A cellphone case that is supposed to be “water-resistant” could not withstand a splash of water from a sprinkler.

That is what Mona Coetzee claimed in her complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about Rugged SA’s ELITE 360° Tank Armor Case for her iPhone 8.

The company states in the online advertisement for the product that it is: “Water-resistant. Waterproof grade with IP54‚ effectively prevent splash in life without mobile phone invasion‚ leisure constraints.”

The ASA said they gave Rugged SA a chance to refute the allegations and back up its sales claims.

“Instead‚ [Rugged SA] chose not to respond to the complaint.”

When TimesLIVE visited the online advertisement on Tuesday evening‚ it was still up - and still claimed the product was water-resistant.