Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s R230-million state capture inquiry is already under pressure to expand its scope by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and is struggling to obtain "top-secret" security clearances for its staff from the State Security Agency.

And there is no certainty over how that R230-million cost‚ earmarked for the first six months of the inquiry‚ may increase over its provisional two-year timeframe.

Zondo has raised questions about whether that two-year period will be enough to finalise his probe into‚ among other things‚ the alleged influence of the Gupta family on the appointment of ministers in former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.