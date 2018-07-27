Former president Jacob Zuma made his third trip to court this year on corruption charges when he appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

Zuma is facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thales (also known as Thint) from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Here are five things you need to know after Friday’s court appearance:

1. Postponed

The holding date for his criminal trial is November 30 2018

2. Stay of prosecution

Zuma has abandoned his application for the National Prosecuting Authority to review the charges against him. His legal representative‚ Advocate Michael Hellens‚ told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that the former president would instead apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.