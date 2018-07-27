South Africa

Health blitz uncovers filthy conditions at PE eateries

27 July 2018 - 12:17 By Naziziphiwo Buso
Environmental health practitioner Gcobisa Mhlonyane finds expired Amasi at a store in Central, Port Elizabeth, during an inspection by municipal officials on July 27, 2018.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Expired goods being sold‚ mouldy dough used to make vetkoek and filthy kitchens were exposed in a blitz through the Central area of Port Elizabeth by public health officials on Thursday.

They cracked down on a string of illegal and grimy eateries‚ shutting the doors of about 14 shops for violating municipal by-laws and unhygienic conditions.

Food past its sell-by date was confiscated at five shops.

Four hawkers were also found to be non-compliant.

The municipal officials issued 11 fines of R2‚000 each to shop owners for illegal dumping and not having a trade contract for the removal of refuse.

The food safety operation was led by public health portfolio head Lance Grootboom and deputy environmental health director Dr Patrick Nodwele. It took place in Central‚ the central business district and the taxi terminus off Govan Mbeki Avenue.

The usually bustling Parliament Street came to a standstill as the officials‚ clad in white lab coats‚ made their way from shop to shop.

Some businesses quickly shut their doors as word spread that the municipality was inspecting kitchens and business licences.

