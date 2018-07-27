Health blitz uncovers filthy conditions at PE eateries

Expired goods being sold‚ mouldy dough used to make vetkoek and filthy kitchens were exposed in a blitz through the Central area of Port Elizabeth by public health officials on Thursday.

They cracked down on a string of illegal and grimy eateries‚ shutting the doors of about 14 shops for violating municipal by-laws and unhygienic conditions.

Food past its sell-by date was confiscated at five shops.

Four hawkers were also found to be non-compliant.

The municipal officials issued 11 fines of R2‚000 each to shop owners for illegal dumping and not having a trade contract for the removal of refuse.