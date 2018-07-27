The labour broker industry will probably downscale and adjust its business model after the Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that employers will have to insource employees that used labour brokers after three months.

That is what Jose Jorge‚ director of employment at law firm Cliffie Dekker Hofmeyr‚ said on Thursday after the landmark ruling.

“It’s going to downscale massively. They will find something. They just need the dust to settle‚” he said.

Before the court ruling‚ employees could work for an employer but remained the responsibility of a labour broker‚ formally known as Temporary Employment Services (TES). But after the Constitutional Court ruling on Thursday morning‚ employers now have to insource an employee and make them permanent if they have been employed for longer than three months – despite them being initially employed through a labour broker.

Jorge said that labour brokers would possibly diversify and become recruitment companies for larger employers.

“You [a labour broker] have the expertise. You would know the sector. You would know where to find labour for the sector and you can effectively recruit‚ so that after the three months you get a recruitment fee or something‚” Jorge explained.