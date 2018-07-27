Is this the man who will protect Thuli Madonsela's heart?

There has been much speculation following Madonsela's revelation on SABC3's Real Talk early this week that she is engaged.

Madonsela told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she was keeping the details of the wedding under wraps - for now.

“We have not set a date yet and I will announce the name of the other party whenever we finally set the date‚” Madonsela said at the time.

She added that she and her partner would like to keep the engagement and wedding off the radar.

“We prefer to keep it private for now‚” she said.