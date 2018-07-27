Is this the man who will protect Thuli Madonsela's heart?
Is this the man who has stolen former public protector Thuli Madonsela's heart?
The Sowetan has reported that it had it on good authority that Dick Foxton, a veteran PR consultant, is the man who got engaged to the academic recently.
There has been much speculation following Madonsela's revelation on SABC3's Real Talk early this week that she is engaged.
Madonsela told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she was keeping the details of the wedding under wraps - for now.
“We have not set a date yet and I will announce the name of the other party whenever we finally set the date‚” Madonsela said at the time.
She added that she and her partner would like to keep the engagement and wedding off the radar.
“We prefer to keep it private for now‚” she said.
However sources close to the matter told the Sowetan that their relationship was an open secret among their family and friends.
Foxton refused to comment.
The 75-year-old's clients have included mining houses, banks, car manufacturers as well as individual political figures.