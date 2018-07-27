South Africa

Missing six-year-old found dead in Mpumalanga

27 July 2018 - 12:19 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The body of a six-year-old girl was found in a stream in Mpumalanga on July 26 2018
The body of a six-year-old girl was found in a stream in Mpumalanga on July 26 2018
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The lifeless body of a six-year-old girl has been found in a shallow stream five days after she went missing in Mpumalanga.

The child went missing on July 21 while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother in Siyabuswa.

“It is reported that she was in a room playing with other children whilst the adults were enjoying the ceremony outside‚ when she suddenly went out of the room and never returned‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

“It appears that the victim was strangled and possibly raped‚ however a post-mortem will be conducted to shed more light on the matter.”

The shallow stream where her body was discovered on Thursday was just a few metres away from the relatives’ house where she was last seen.

“The person who found her body raised the alarm and police were summoned to the scene‚” said Bhembe.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma condemned the “senseless kidnapping and killing of people‚ especially young children”.

READ MORE

WATCH | A mother's heart-wrenching appeal as hunt continues for missing 9-year-old Durban boy

It has been nine days since a Durban mother Raylene Louw last saw her nine-year-old son Miguel who has been reported missing.
News
1 day ago

Johannesburg principal still in ICU after going missing

It remains a mystery how a school principal who went missing on July 4 in Brakpan ended up in a hospital about 30km away in Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago

Three-month-old reunited with parents after kidnapping ordeal

A three-month-old baby from Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast who was separated from her mother for more than a month is finally back at ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma corruption charges: 10 crucial dates with destiny South Africa
  2. How relationships formed in army barracks could be key to Zanu-PF retaining ... Africa
  3. Curtain closes on election campaigns as Zimbabwe prepares to vote Africa
  4. 'Bishopscourt teenager' arrested over school bomb threats South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X