Nzimande visit won't stop Cape Town train saboteurs‚ says union

The main Metrorail union says Transport Minister Blade Nzimande’s visit to Cape Town on Friday will do nothing to stop saboteurs torching trains.

Nzimande is due to visit the Metrorail depot in Paarden Island before “engaging various stakeholders in the rail sector including political formations”.

But the United National Transport Union said Nzimande had ignored its pleas to appoint a task team to investigate the arson attacks.

Untu general secretary Steve Harris said the “blatant sabotage” had left Metrorail with just 40 of the 88 trains it needed to run an efficient commuter rail service in Cape Town.

“This means that overcrowding of trains and the delays of the service become worse with every passing minute‚” he said.

Harris said Nzimande was also expected to visit Cape Town Station‚ where six carriages were destroyed by fire on Saturday.