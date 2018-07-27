Organised crime involved in train arson attacks‚ says Nzimande

The train he stood in front of was torched at Cape Town station on Saturday. Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said another train set on fire in Retreat on Thursday would cost R21-million to replace.

Metrorail’s operational problems in Cape Town reached their apogee earlier this year when the central line‚ the city’s busiest‚ was closed for several weeks because of the rate at which trains were being destroyed and infrastructure vandalised.

Nzimande said on Friday that a task team set up to find a solution to the vandalism of Metrorail’s infrastructure was expected to report to him by the end of August.

Western Cape transport MEC Donald Grant said the central line was down to eight trains from 33. “The question is‚ who is benefiting from this? It’s not only the burning of the trains that’s the issue‚ it’s the vandalising of the coaches in order to get to that copper‚” said Grant.

“The actual vandalising that has been going on has cost us hundreds of millions of rands.”

Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said in the past three years 140 coaches had been damaged by fire‚ at a rate of almost one a week.

“We need to get out into the communities. I think we need to show them what the future looks like‚ but the communities must also understand we need their partnership as commuters to help us identify people who are hell-bent on destroying the opportunities which are created by rail as the backbone of the public transport sector within the Western Cape‚” he said.