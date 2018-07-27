South Africa

Police dog killed in the line of duty as it brings down suspected criminal

27 July 2018 - 11:23 By Suthentira Govender
The police dog died while chasing suspects on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018.
The police dog died while chasing suspects on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018.
Image: 123rf.com/Denis Goppen

A police dog was struck and killed by a truck on the N3 freeway following a high-speed chase of three wanted men in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Durban-bound traffic on the busy freeway came to a standstill when police and the trio‚ who were travelling in a taxi‚ exchanged gunfire. It is unclear at this stage what crime the men are wanted for.

On the opposite side of the freeway more chaos ensued after three rubber-necking motorists collided into each other.

A source on the scene - who did not want to be identified - told TimesLIVE that the trio of suspects shot at police‚ who returned fire‚ hitting two of the men.

“One of the suspects ran across the busy freeway. Police released one of their dogs. The dog managed to tackle the man‚ who reacted by flinging the animal in front of a truck.

“Unfortunately the dog‚ a German Shepherd‚ was killed‚” the source said.

One of the suspects was taken to hospital while a third suspect‚ who was critically injured‚ died on the scene.

In the ensuing chaos‚ emergency services had to also attend to the accident on the opposite side of the freeway‚ in the vicinity of the shoot-out.

“Three vehicles were involved in a pile-up‚ which is believed to be caused by rubber-necking. The injured were taken to hospital.”

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident.

“We don’t have the details as yet as our members are on the scene‚” he said on Friday morning.

MORE: 

WATCH | Criminals beware - new crime fighting dogs are in town

Eleven new members of the canine family have been introduced to their law enforcement partners in the Metro Police K9 Unit to help tackle crime in ...
News
2 days ago

Victim looks forward to reunion with dogs that helped thwart hijacker

After hijacking victim Louise Schachat was flung from her car into a ditch‚ she could only watch as her attacker drove away with her dogs‚ Khaya and ...
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma corruption charges: 10 crucial dates with destiny South Africa
  2. How relationships formed in army barracks could be key to Zanu-PF retaining ... Africa
  3. Curtain closes on election campaigns as Zimbabwe prepares to vote Africa
  4. 'Bishopscourt teenager' arrested over school bomb threats South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X